Health premium rates to increase

MONTPELIER | This month, the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) received and began its review of the proposed 2020 health insurance rates for plans offered to individuals, families and small businesses through Vermont Health Connect. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont (BCBSVT) is requesting an average annual rate increase of 15.6 percent over 2019 rates, while MVP Health Care is requesting a 9.4 percent average annual rate increase.

BCBSVT is basing its rate hike largely on utilization and pharmaceutical costs, with changes in tax law also adding upward pressure on rates. They also found that the 2019 rates underestimated utilization, which, looking back on 2018 rates, would have added another 4 percent to the 2019 rates.

MVP also cited utilization and pharma as drivers of cost. They both mentioned the uncertain affect of Association Health Plans, which are again allowed by the federal government. MVP noted that costs will increase as healthier members migrate from the single risk pool to the association plans. To what extent that will happen is uncertain.

“The cost of medical and pharmacy benefits continues to be the largest driver of premium increases,” according to MVP. “Specifically, our 2018 experience reflects substantial increases in specialty medications (7.8 percent) and increased utilization of preventive care (1.9 percent).”

The board will hold hearings on the proposed rates on July 22 (MVP) and July 23 (BCBSVT) beginning at 8 a.m. in Room 11 of the Vermont State House. At the hearings, the board will take testimony from its contract actuaries, from the insurers, from the Office of the Health Care Advocate and from the Department of Financial Regulation.

Additionally, the board has scheduled a public comment forum in the Vermont Council Chambers and Memorial Room in Montpelier City Hall on July 23 starting at 4:30 p.m.