High property taxes repelling businesses, jobs

MIDDLEBURY | WalletHub, the online personal finance website is at it again. This time, a new WalletHub study places Vermont in a dubious top 10 position: that being the nation’s fourth-highest property tax state.

“Each year, the average American household spends $2,375 on real-estate property taxes plus another $441 for residents of the 27 states with vehicle property taxes,” said WalletHub’s Diana Polk.

Not surprisingly, Polk added, more than $14 billion in property taxes goes unpaid every year. The National Tax Lien Association backs up that figure.

Polk noted that “in order to determine who pays the most relative to their state, we released our 2020 Property Taxes by State report which compares home and vehicle taxes across the nation and features insights from a panel of experts.”

States, in descending order, with the highest real-estate taxes: New York, Nebraska, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Regarding Vermont’s dubious high ranking, there are clear reasons why state tax policy works against goals of economic and job development.

According to Dr. Mitchell Franklin, chairman of the Department of Accounting of Le Moyne College, “In high tax states (like Vermont), higher property taxes do nothing more than deter business and take jobs to more tax-friendly venues. Business is more mobile than it was in the 1950s. Taxes are currently a large part of the bottom line. If an organization needs to cut costs, and there is a way to cut taxes by moving to an area with lower property taxes, they will go.

“When lawmakers and the media look at taxes, the focus is too much on the income tax, and property taxes are ignored. Even with lower income tax rates, property taxes in many areas (like northern New England) are so high, that there is still a disincentive to expand and stay in certain parts of the country,” Franklin added.

Surprisingly, WalletHub found that Hawaii has the lowest real-estate tax, $560, which is nine times lower than in New Jersey, the state with the highest at $5,064.

Democratic Blue States have 21.12 percent higher real-estate property taxes, averaging $2,542, than lower-tax Republican Red States, averaging $2,099.

To view the full report, see: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-highest-and-lowest-property-taxes/11585/ ■