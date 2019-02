× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

Warmer temperatures and heavy rain created numerous problems around the region. Three Mile Bridge Road was closed to traffic Jan. 24-27, from U.S. Route 7 to Halladay Road, due to rising, ice-jammed water from Middlebury River that covered part of the road. Additionally, Blake Roy Road and Shard Villa Road were closed to the Salisbury town line due to flooding. At the time this photograph as taken on Jan. 24, residents were able to access their driveways.