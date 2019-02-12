Hobby Lobby to close

× Expand Public domain photo The short-lived Hobby Lobby retail outlet in Rutland will close on March 16.

RUTLAND | Popular arts-and-crafts retailer Hobby Lobby, which occupies the former site of Hannaford Supermarket on Main Street (U.S. Route 7), will close next month.

According to former City of Rutland Alderman Ed Larson, “Rumors have been circulating for a week now that the inventory will be moved to a new store in Virginia after March 15 and that the store has been sold to another business.

“A check with the city assessor’s office showed no transfer has crossed their desk yet but there are sometimes delays. The property is assessed at $3 million... I sent a request to HL Corporate to confirm or deny closing. I haven’t heard back yet.”

Following Larson’s posting, City of Rutland Mayor David Allaire updated residents about the rumors on his Facebook page: “I just visited Hobby Lobby with Brennan Duffy of the Redevelopment Authority and spoke with the assistant manager of the store.

“We offered any assistance they might need going forward. Their last day is March 16. She said the property has been sold, although we have not seen the property transfer come through here at city hall. The employees have been offered employment at other Hobby Lobby stores, the nearest in Claremont, New Hampshire and Queensbury, New York.”

Rutland’s Hobby Lobby, which didn’t advertise beyond the immediate Rutland area as a means to attract customers, is also closed on Sunday. A view of the parking lot on Sundays during the 2018 Christmas-shopping season provided a bleak contrast compared to competing neighboring retailers.

According to Hobby Lobby’s website, “stores and facilities are open for business every day with the exception of Sunday to allow employees to have more time to spend for worship, rest and family. This has not been an easy decision for Hobby Lobby because we realize that this decision may cost us financially. Yet we also realize that there are things more important than profits. This is a matter of principle for our company owner and officers.”

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., is a private for-profit corporation. The firm, founded on Christian business principles, owns a chain of U.S. stores that are managed by employees. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.