Holiday “Messiah” returns to Middlebury

× Expand Photo by James P. Blair Messiah Sing Thirty-five years ago in December 1984, the first Messiah Sing took place. Nearly every year since then, the event has become a joyous community event, now attracting singers and orchestra players who arrive at Middlebury’s historic Congregational Church to make music together on the Sunday afternoon before Christmas each year.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Congregational Church once again hosts the area’s annual “Messiah Sing” that each year attracts hundreds of singers and players from throughout Addison County and beyond. Jeff Rehbach, conductor of the Middlebury College Community Chorus, leads the sing-along of this famous work by George Frederic Handel for choir and orchestra.

Come join friends and neighbors for a joyous afternoon of community music-making at Middlebury’s Congregational Church, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22. Singers, instrumentalists and all who enjoy music are warmly welcomed to sing and play, or simply to watch and listen.

Thirty-five years ago in December 1984, Middlebury’s first Messiah Sing took place. Nearly every year since then, the event has become a joyous community event, now attracting singers and orchestra players who arrive at the historic Congregational Church to make music together on the Sunday afternoon before Christmas each year.

This year’s reading continues the tradition of featuring soloists drawn from Middlebury and other communities throughout Vermont, with Leila McVeigh, Jessica Allen, Erin Grainger, Adam Hall, Jack DesBois, and Jim Wright. Solo numbers will be accompanied by string players from our nearby towns, villages and family members, including Emily Sunderman, Molly Bidwell, Hilary Hatch, and Robert Battey. Middlebury College Choir director Jeff Buettner will be at the keyboard. A listing of chorus works may be found on the community chorus web page at go.middlebury.edu/messiah-sing.

Chorus music and orchestra parts (for strings and oboe/flute) are provided, as we read many of the finest choruses from this beloved oratorio. If you have your own copy of the Messiah, please bring it along. If you plan to play in the orchestra, please bring a music stand and arrive fifteen minutes early. The Middlebury Community Chorus provides refreshments for all to enjoy during the intermission.

A $5-10 contribution ($10-20/family) is requested at the door. For more information, email rehbach@middlebury.edu or leave a message at 802-989-7355. ■