Homeward Bound

Della is a hoot: A two-year-old black and tan coonhound, this lil’ lady has so much to offer.

Photo provided Della

Full of joy and life, she is looking for an active, fun family to play, adventure and cuddle with. She loves kids – older ones who love to play like crazy would be her favorite. She also loves to play with other dogs – she can play rough, so your other pup should have some spunk to match hers. Mostly, she is a complete goof and would be an amazing addition to any home. Della needs a home that will train her in good manners, help her finalize her house-training, and is ready to shower her with affection. She can get into mischief, but isn’t destructive – she is very much a puppy at heart. Soft, floppy and ridiculously sweet you just can’t ask for a more engaged or happy girl. Don’t waste another minute, come meet your new best friend.