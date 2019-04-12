Homeward Bound

This little guy needs a very special home. At six years old, JACK is looking to kick back and relax in a calm house with an individual or family who is in tune with his unique needs. One of the things that makes Jack so special is that he is deaf.

Photo provided Jack

Jack is “dog selective,” so not every dog works for him as a friend, but with the right pairing, Jack could benefit from a companion dog. A companion dog would be one with a calm demeanor who can help alert Jack to noises and be his “helper.”

Besides that, Jack would do best with no other pets in the home: he chases cats and can become stressed and scared by some other dogs. His former owner is no longer able to care for him and is hoping that his happy ending is just around the corner.

Jack is affectionate, friendly, a total couch potato and playful. He is housetrained but has had the occasional accident. His last owner relayed that he has the perfect blend of being both independent and a lap dog. Mellow and loving, Jack is ready to be your forever buddy (Jack Russell mix, neutered male).

