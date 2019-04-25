× Expand Photo provided Marshmallow and Fluff

MIDDLEBURY | These are the sweetest little “pigs.” Marshmallow and Fluff are always so happy and looking for love and attention. They came into Homeward Bound when their owners could no longer care for them. These fluffy ladies have so much fun getting out to exercise and really enjoy spending time in their play area. With proper introductions, they would do great with kids, cats, dogs and female guinea pigs — they have lived with other female guinea pigs before. So if you have a fur-ever home filled with playtime, love and veggies, don’t hesitate to come scoop these adorable little piggies up. (Guinea pigs, both female, one-year-old darlings).