Homeward Bound

× Expand Photo provided

Roscoe is our featured pet this week.

This stunning boy was found as a stray right here in our county. At about five years old, he is a spin on the classic hound with a gangly, goofball streak.

With a personality all his own, he loves to play outside and get some quality time and attention. He is mellow around other dogs and is dog-social. He is a taller hound with legs for days who is more interested in getting out and about than having a bucket of toys.

Roscoe is more than ready to get back out into the world and make his home right in your heart (five years-old, hound mix, neutered male).