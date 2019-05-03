Homeward Bound

Photo provided
Roscoe is our featured pet this week.
This stunning boy was found as a stray right here in our county. At about five years old, he is a spin on the classic hound with a gangly, goofball streak.
With a personality all his own, he loves to play outside and get some quality time and attention. He is mellow around other dogs and is dog-social. He is a taller hound with legs for days who is more interested in getting out and about than having a bucket of toys.
Roscoe is more than ready to get back out into the world and make his home right in your heart (five years-old, hound mix, neutered male).
