Homeward Bound

Hayla hails from Florida. She was one of the lucky cats to be transported to Vermont from Florida by Good Karma.

Hayla is a playful young gal with just a touch of feistiness to keep things interesting. She appears to get along OK with her community roommates. She likes to be petted and to be cooed over and will quietly purr to show her affection. She is very curious and loves sitting on a window sill just to watch the birds outdoors.

Hayla is declawed and therefore must be an indoor-only kitty (domestic short hair, two-year-old spayed female).