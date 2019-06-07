Photo provided Tyson

Tyson is an amazing pup with an incredible story. He is currently in Homeward Bound’s foster program and under the loving care of Comfort Hill Kennels.

Just before Christmas, Tyson was saved from a condemned property by some extraordinary local animal lovers. Prior to his rescue Tyson had been severely attacked by another dog in the home. His injuries were extensive and he was incredibly scared, but Tyson is a survivor. His medical and emotional needs were significant, so the wonderful folks at Comfort Hill Kennel stepped up to the plate for him.

Tyson has been boarding in their facility while receiving wound treatments with their micro bubble machine. Despite the severe pain he was in, Tyson never exhibited any aggression towards the people caring for him. Now, Tyson’s wounds and spirit are healed; Tyson is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and working hard with our trainer Emily Lewis. Tyson needs an active home, with folks dedicated to continuing his positive training and socialization.

Tyson is a 1.5-year-old pup who has previously lived with children and cats. Due to his traumatic experience, his dog skills are still being evaluated. At this time, Tyson should be the only dog in the home. This brave guy needs the absolute best ending and can’t wait to meet his forever family – if you think that is you then give us a call.