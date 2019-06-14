Homeward Bound

Photo provided Nala

Nala is a sweet young gal looking for a home without other pets, as they tend to stress her out too much. She is very loving once she warms up, she’s playful and can get pretty goofy when the treats come out. Nala is a bit of a smarty pants, so much so that she is part of the Jackson Galaxy Cat Pawsitive program. Through the program, Nala is learning nifty tricks like come, sit and high five through clicker training. Come meet this gorgeous gal, she might just get you to come, sit and take her home. Two-year-old, short hair, tri-color, spayed female).