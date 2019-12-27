HOPE and a handshake

× Expand Photo provided HOPE Handshake HOPE’s Director of Development Heather Potter (left) shakes hands with Middlebury resident Tom Hughes after he delivered more than 100 non-perishable items that were collected by Addison County Republicans for the holiday season.

MIDDLEBURY | In keeping with this season of giving, and setting aside partisan passions, Addison County Republicans gathered over 100 non-perishable items to donate to non-profit HOPE, Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects.

The charity, which operates a popular thrift shop on Boardman Street in Middlebury, assists low-income individuals and families in a variety of ways.

The organization provides nutritious food from its food shelf, fresh local produce, cooking classes and food preparation tips, financial assistance with housing and utilities, assistance to homeless people including camping gear, emergency hotel rooms, laundry vouchers, referrals and service coordination, budget counseling for people who want to better manage their limited incomes, help with urgent medical and dental needs, and job-related assistance including tools, uniforms, tests and other items needed to get or keep paid employment.

On Dec. 13, Addison County Republican’s new chairman Tom Hughes, a long-time resident of Middlebury, presented the charitable donation to HOPE’s Director of Development Heather Potter.

According to Hughes, the local Republicans chose HOPE because “it is the busiest food shelf in the county.”

Potter noted that HOPE’s mission is to improve the lives of low income people in Addison County by working with individuals to identify and secure the resources needed to meet their basic needs.

Since 1965, HOPE, originally formed as the Addison County Community Action Group (ACCAG), has been providing a wide variety of programs to low-income people. The organization’s offerings are dynamic and flexible, responding to meet the evolving needs of the population of Addison County. ■