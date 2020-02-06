Hospital issues statement on coronavirus

MIDDLEBURY | Area hospitals, including the Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), are monitoring the coronavirus scare as it affects Vermont. RRMC issued a statement last week about the coronarvirus scare and its potential impact on the area.

“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus named 2019-nCoV.

“The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations including the United States. Currently, it is unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people. It is important that the Rutland Community know about this virus and how to protect themselves and each other from contracting it,” according to a Jan. 29 news release by Peg Bolgioni, of RRMC. “Cases of 2019-nCoV infection in people have been detected in the U.S. had traveled in Wuhan City. While the CDC considers this a very serious public health threat, based on current information, the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV to the general American public is very low at this time.”

Jody McIntosh, MSN, B.S., R.N., an infection preventionist at RRMC, said that “the health and safety of... patients, staff, and visitors, remains our top priority. We have a multi-disciplinary team monitoring the situation daily; ensuring that we are prepared for the unlikely, but potential arrival of a patient exhibiting signs of novel coronavirus. Our team will be following specific plans and protocols developed by the Vermont Department of Health and CDC. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this time.”

McIntosh noted that symptoms of the novel virus are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Also, chills, body aches, sore throat, headache, diarrhea, nausea/vomiting and runny nose.

“Symptoms... may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 after exposure,” she said.

McIntosh said that, “if you have traveled to Wuhan China, or have been exposed to a patient under investigation and develop the above symptoms... do not go to work, school, or daycare. Contact your healthcare provider Contact the Vermont Department of Health.”

There is currently no vaccine to prevent 2019-nCoV infection. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

For more information on the coronavirus visit the Vermont Department of Health https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus. ■