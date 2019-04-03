House votes to double heating fuel tax

× Expand Photo provided by State House Headliners Rep. Brian Smith (R-Derby) rises on the House floor today to call H439 “a little piece of the carbon tax” in explaining his opposition to doubling the home heating fuel tax from two cents to four cents per gallon.

H439, a Vermont bill to double the tax on most home heating fuels, passed the Vermont House this afternoon after lengthy debate. It was opposed by most Republicans and Independents and supported by most Democrats and Progressives.

File photo Guy Page publishes the Vermont Daily Chronicle and is an occasional guest on Common Sense Radio on WDEV and Real Vermont News.

Revenue from raising the existing two cents per gallon tax to four cents would increase state funding for home weatherization. H439 passed the House Ways & Means Committee by a narrow 6-5 margin. Friday, it was debated on the House floor but action was postponed.

Before the vote March 26, several legislators compared H439 to a carbon tax. “It’s misguided,” Rep. Patrick Seymour (R-Sutton) said.

“I’ve heard some people say ‘it’s only four cents.’ But on a 200 gallon tank that’s eight dollars. I know some people who don’t have two cents to rub together.”

Seymour, a 22-year-old who was raised on a Northeast Kingdom dairy farm and is a devotee of free market economist Milton Friedman, also questions whether a state program is the most cost-effective way to deliver weatherization to Vermonters.

Rep. George Till (D-Underhill/Jericho) led the floor discussion by saying that heating fuel market costs fluctuate from year to year, and this tax won’t be significantly noticed by fuel buyers. Till, a doctor, also said home weatherization is a health issue because unweatherized homes can cause hypothermia.

Rep. Mary Sullivan (D-Burlington) noted Vermont is not meeting its statutory greenhouse gas reduction goals. “Study after study shows that weatherization is the best way [to reduce emissions] by far….We have great goals, we have everything but action items. This bill is an action item.”

Rep. Frances “Topper” McFaun (R-Barre Town) said, “What I see happening here is something I don’t like. We’re attacking a commodity, and we’re passing it [the cost] on to the very people that we’re trying to help….This is not the way to fund it. We need to find another way.“

“I would urge the body to vote against this. You are doubling our tax. Think again! Find a better way to finance this. Don’t put the burden on the very people we are trying to help,” Rep. Cynthia Browning (D-Arlington), an opponent of the bill, said. Charging low-income Vermonters more to stay warm “is the Achilles heel and you are seeing it right now.”

“You are doubling our tax,” Rep. Browning repeated. “You are doubling a tax on one of the necessities of life. This is a regressive tax, and you are doubling it.