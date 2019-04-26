Humane Society celebrates 60 years

Over the years, the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) in Pittsford estimates it has cared for or assisted over 113,000 animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and, in the early years, skunks, loons, fawns, goats and horses, to name just a few.

Many initiatives took place over the years including fund raising events, humane education, Junior Humane Society programs, pet therapy, pet adoptions, spay & neuter programs, dog training, membership, camps and more.

Support came from individuals and businesses throughout the county with monetary donations, supplies for the shelter, publicity and fund raising.

RCHS continues to implement programs to help the people and animals in Rutland County. The support from the community is unparalleled and enables RCHS to be successful. The society is appreciative to the community for its continued support.

For 60 years, the RCHS has been dedicated to advocating for and working towards a responsible and humane community. RCHS provides shelter and adoption opportunities for pets who are homeless and promotes animal welfare through community programs that benefit both animals and people.

RCHS is a private, nonprofit organization serving the communities of Rutland County. RCHS receives no financial support from any national or local humane organization.

Programs are supported solely by donations, memberships and fund raising events.

For more information about RCHS and/or the 60th anniversary celebration, please contact RCHS at 802-483-9171 or visit rchsvt.org.