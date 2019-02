× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury River was jammed with broken ice blocks of all sizes after a night and day of warming temperatures and heavy rain. The not unexpected “January thaw” triggered a fast meltdown. The ice had touched the bottom of the Moses Cameron Memorial Bridge Jan. 24, spanning the river, which serves snowmobilers along the VAST-Vermont Association of Snow Travelers’ trail in Middlebury.