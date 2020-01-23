Improvements coming to Mt. Philo State Park

× Expand Photo provided Mt Philo State Park Credit Visitors to Mt. Philo State Park will see lots of improvements underway this spring. Included in the work are the park’s trail system and natural resource protection.

CHARLOTTE | After nearly a decade of studies and work with considerable public input, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) has completed its long-range management plan (LRMP) for Mt. Philo State Park, located just east of U.S. Route 7, in Charlotte.

According to Elle O’Casey of the Agency of Natural Resources, “the new plan will guide the long-term management and stewardship of the area’s natural resources and human use. Work on the Mt. Philo plan has been a lengthy process, during which several public input meetings were held and the plan underwent multiple revisions to incorporate public feedback.”

In a news release, O’Casey noted that “the design project... will likely include expanded parking at the entrance and enhanced wayfinding and accessibility near the summit in addition to other potential improvements. FPR expects to have potential designs ready to share and solicit public feedback about later this spring.”

Timber and Stone, LLC, from East Montpelier, was hired to develop a design relating to the park’s trail system. The firm will be begin work this spring.

“Through the LRMP development process, a number of issues came to light that clearly require yet more planning, design and input,” Parks Regional Manager Reuben Allen said. “Ongoing communication and collaboration with our community partners and park users is critical to our success at Mt. Philo and elsewhere, and just because the plan is complete doesn’t mean the process of designing needed improvements to the park is going to stop. As we move forward, we welcome feedback and ideas for us to continue to improve our ability to serve those who enjoy our unmatched park system.”

State data sources show that during the 2019 season, Mt. Philo had 68,638 visitors between Memorial Day weekend and Oct. 20; this represents a 30% increase from 2018. And just a decade ago, the park’s attendance had already nearly doubled from the 1990s.

The park is the oldest unit in Vermont’s state park system. Geologically, Mt. Philo is a remnant island of prehistoric Lake Vermont. During the 1930s, state geologists discovered an outcrop of fossil beach sand near the highway. ■