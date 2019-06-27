Improving Vermont’s airports

Last week, Gov. Phil Scott signed three bills which will go a long way in supporting the state’s economic and workforce development efforts.

The bills relate to expanding worker recruitment initiatives, growing the emerging distilled spirits industry, and streamline infrastructure projects at state airports.

Of special interest is S. 162.

Scott signed S.162, which supports economic development at airports, and H.13, which supports the spirits and craft beverage sector. A third bill, H.533, is aimed at expanding Vermont’s workforce and other economic development initiatives.

What got our attention is S.162 which is especially important to Addison and Rutland counties’ link to the nation’s air transport network.

“The state’s aviation and aeronautics industries are positioned to bring economic development benefits statewide,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn last week after Scott signed the bill.

“Our 10 state airports have seen millions of dollars of investments over the past decade. The ability to offer a pre-permitted parcel of land to a potential investor at a state-owned airport is an incredible asset. With this new tool in our toolbox, we will advance the ready-to-build land for the development of new aircraft hangars, aviation business and aviation industrial development,” Flynn noted.

In our opinion, S.162 was, perhaps, the more important bill signed last week since it streamlines permitting and paves the way for renewable energy projects, supporting new aviation technologies and businesses at the state’s airports, especially in Middlebury and Rutland.

— The Editor