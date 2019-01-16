Is federal shutdown affecting Vermonters?

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio If the shutdown continues into February, more low- and moderate-income Vermonters and dairy farmers will be impacted. Farmers have not received a federal payment that was due in December to help mitigate the impact of tariffs. Pictured: The Pomainville dairy farm in Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | According to anecdotal reports heard by The Eagle, few Vermonters working locally in the private sector, at this time, are being affected by the partial federal government shutdown.

There are little if any outward signs of closure visible in the local economy at the moment. However, local dairy farmers may be affected soon if federal payments are delayed.

“Farmers have not received a federal payment that was due in December to help mitigate the impact of tariffs,” according to the St. Albans Dairy Cooperative.

Depending upon which political party sources The Eagle consulted, the responses tended to be partisan in nature: one side supporting President Trump’s effort to build a $5 billion border-security barrier (aka “The Wall”) while other sources were opposing the shutdown effort and pointing to the unnecessary stalemate in the nation’s capitol being blamed on the White House.

The online personal finance website WalletHub found Vermont to be No. 27 among 50 states and the District of Columbia negatively affected by the shutdown.

Vermont’s neighbor New Hampshire was ranked No. 47, the New England states with the fewest federal employees and having the fewest federal services needs.

“Some states are hit harder by a government shutdown than others,” according to WalletHub’s Diane Polk. “...They range from each state’s share of federal jobs to federal contract dollars per capita to the share of families receiving food stamps.”

In the past week, The Eagle also heard from several readers on the subject of the shutdown.

Karlene Callahan, of Middlebury, said, “I am totally for the wall or a very high fence. These people (the Democrats) are such unbelievable hypocrites on the issue of border security, it frustrates the hell out of me. This shutdown has not affected my family. If Trump has to use his presidential powers to get a barrier up, please do it.”

On the other hand, Tonya Yandle, of Brandon, was strongly against the shutdown: “The shutdown is going to hurt my kids. I think Trump is arrogant and divisive. He needs to resign. America and Vermont need more racial diversity; we should open our borders to all refugees.”

Eagle contributor Tom Pinsonneault, of Orwell, voiced his concerns too, “The federal shutdown is an unfortunate event that occurs from time to time under various administrations, and a government shutdown, regardless of its intent, is never in the best interest of our great nation. The longer a shutdown is enforced, the greater the trickle-down effect.

“Along with forced layoffs (missing pay checks), government services meant to assist our needy neighbors begin to cut or eliminate programs. More and more of us will begin to feel the ‘pinch’ and I question: Is the government shutdown truly justified?”

The Eagle contacted the office of Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders about the shutdown; staffers reported that the senator has heard from several residents about the issue.

The following accounts of the government shutdown by Vermonters were shared by Dan McLean, of Sanders’ office in Burlington:

“...The office received a call from a 78-year-old Vermonter concerned about seniors and the shutdown. She said she cannot work and fears her food stamps are going to be reduced or taken away. She is concerned for all seniors who rely on federal benefits,” according to McLean.

Sanders’ staff also spoke with a Vermonter waiting for a hearing on her Social Security disability claim. “Her husband is working without pay for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. They were able to make the mortgage payment this month, but are worried about next month and are concerned about being able to pay for fuel and electricity.”

Sanders’ staff also reported a call from a Vermonter whose daughter is a federal employee who is not getting paid. “The daughter is $118,000 in debt from student loans.”

Sanders himself made a public, albeit partisan, statement about the negative effects of the shutdown last week.

“In Vermont alone, over 1,300 federal workers may be going without a paycheck, thanks to Trump’s misguided government shutdown,” he said.

“These include employees who work at the Transportation Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Customs and Border Patrol and the Internal Revenue Service. As a result of this shutdown, there is growing concern in Vermont and around the country about how these federal employees are going to pay their mortgages, feed their families and provide for other basic needs without a paycheck.”

Sanders seemed to agree with the offices of both Sen. Leahy and Rep. Welch: If the shutdown continues into February, more low- and moderate-income Vermonters will be impacted. Those who rely on food stamps and security at airports will be impacted in a month or so.

“Farmers and small businesses won’t be able to receive the financial assistance they need to survive from the Department of Agriculture or the Small Business Administration,” according to a news statement by Sanders’ office released last week.