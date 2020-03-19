It’s maple syrup time in Vermont!

× Expand Photo provided VT-032120-Maple-syrup-time3 Gov. Phil Scott tapped a maple tree with school children and helped boil maple sap into sweet Vermont maple syrup, while learning more about this important industry to Vermont’s economy, heritage and working lands economy.

MIDDLEBURY | Gov. Phil Scott (R) officially kicked off Vermont’s annual maple season and saluted the local maple industry on March 9 with the Gagne family at Gagne Maple.

“Vermont maple is second to none, and we wouldn’t have the best in the world if it wasn’t for hard working families and sugar makers...,” Scott said. “With Vermont’s leadership and example, maple continues to be a valuable agricultural product and an important part of Vermont’s economy and brand.”

Scott’s event marked a good moment in Vermont’s maple industry.

The state currently leads the nation in total syrup produced, bringing over $50 million of revenue for the past three years.

“The maple industry is not only growing, it is innovating new products and technologies each year,” said Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “We have long been known for our maple syrup, but what people don’t often see is how these family-run businesses can help put our rural communities on the map, push the maple industry forward nationally and internationally, and reinforce why Vermont is a great place to live, work, and play.”

In 2019, more than 2 million gallons of Vermont’s sweet product was produced.

Other USDA maple statistics include:

· In 2004 = 1 million taps > 2019 = over 6 million taps.

· In 2019, Vermont produced 2.07 million gallons of maple syrup, 7% increase over 2018.

· In 2019, Vermont maple syrup revenues were over $54 million, or $28/gallon, up $1 from 2018. ■