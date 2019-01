× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

January 2019 arrived with variable temperatures with a generous helping of snow. Early in the month, daytime temperatures reached the high 30s but then quickly dropped. Overnight Jan. 9-10, a storm brought several inches of snow to the Champlain Valley and was followed by temperatures in the teens with bracing wind chills. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts some sunshine, cold and snow for Vermont through mid February. Pictured: Downtown Middlebury on Jan. 10.