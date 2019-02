× Expand Photo by Anne Webber Christian Sands portrait shoot photographed by Anna Webber at Roosevelt Hotel and Steinway & Sons, NY, NY

MIDDLEBURY | Five-time Grammy Award nominee and Steinway artist Christian Sands will bring his jazz trio to the Middlebury Mahaney Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Not yet age 30, Sands is an emerging jazz force. For tickets, call Middlebury College at 802-443-6433 or middlebury.edu/arts/tickets.