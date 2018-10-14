Joe Citro: Ghosts, weird places abound in Vermont

Joe Citro: Vermont’s Ghost-Master General.

RUTLAND | On Thursday, Oct. 25, Phoenix Books in downtown Rutland will welcome popular Vermont writer Joe Citro to help us get ready for Halloween.

Citro’s upcoming public appearance will be a special event that will offer fans a bevy of the author’s strangest tales about the Green Mountain State.

The free event takes place at the bookshop, located at 2 Center St., at 6:30 p.m.

Citro, known as Vermont’s Bard of the Bizarre and Ghost-Master General, will provide insight into the odd folklore, hauntings, ghost stories, paranormal activity, and occult happenings of New England.

Citro has written five novels on supernatural themes, four of them based on actual Vermont history, including “Lake Monsters” (also titled “Dark Twilight” in an earlier edition), “The Gore”, and “Guardian Angels”. Citro’s “Green Mountains, Dark Tales”, “The Vermont Ghost Guide”, “Passing Strange”, and “Green Mountain Ghosts, Ghouls, and Unsolved Mysteries” are best sellers locally.

According to Citro, Vermont has its share of weird places with things that go bump in the night. Among our most popular authors, Citro has made a successful professional career of cataloging and writing about the oddities of our state.

Here’s a look at some of Vermont’s strangest places noted by Citro and online by Onlyinyourstate.com:

1. Barre’s whispering statue

In a downtown Barre plaza, located at the intersection of Main and Washington streets, you’ll find a beautiful stone memorial dedicated to young Vermonters who perished during America’s late entrance into the bloody conflict of World War 1, 1917-18.

According to Vermonter Seth Muzzy, who has studied the odd acoustics of this site on the RoadsideAmerica.com website, “If a person sits on the opposite side of the bench from you so that the statue blocks your view of each other, acoustics will ‘bounce’ his/her voice so it sounds like he/she is sitting next to you.”

2. The town that vanished

Vermont lumberman and millionaire Silas Griffith (1837-1903) of Granby built a vast timber empire in Vermont and out West. Griffith’s former estate, now the Silas Griffith Inn in Danby, is a popular bed and breakfast.

The town of Griffith, Vt., came to an abrupt end during the early 1900s. In the intervening century or more, it has since disappeared among second growth forest. Today, the U.S. Forest Service owns the plot of the former mill town. Hikers along the combined portion of the Appalachian and Long trails in Mt. Tabor, east of U.S. Route 7, pass through this forgotten town on their way along the mountain pathway.

