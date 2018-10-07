Journey to the center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Gish Pictured: Gish with the tunnel boring machine.

MIDDLEBURY | After a journey of 30 days and some 140 feet, a big tunnel boring machine emerged into daylight in Middlebury’s Riverfront Park last week, completing the first of three planned tunnels that will comprise the new drainage system for the center downtown area. The machine was transported back to the shop for a cleaning and check-up before being brought back to the pit to begin the second tunnel behind Triangle Park, according to Middlebury Community Liason Jim Gish.