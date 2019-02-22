Kuhlman convicted on multiple counts

RUTLAND | Following trial on Feb. 12, a Rutland County jury convicted Roy Kuhlmann, 51, of two counts of domestic assault; one count of unlawful trespass; one count of obstruction of justice; and one count of unlawful restraint.

At trial, the state presented evidence about Kuhlmann’s relationship with a former girlfriend, the victim in all counts.

Kuhlmann and the victim began dating in the spring of 2017. After some time, Kuhlmann began exhibiting jealous and controlling behaviors, texting the victim repeatedly, showing up at her work, forcing her to video-chat with him so he could see where she was, and threatening to kill her if she ever cheated on him. Kuhlmann told the victim that he had physically abused women in the past. Kuhlmann is currently on parole out of New York for assault with intent to cause serious personal harm for an incident related to assaulting an ex-girlfriend. That woman had a broken orbital bone, nose, and ribs.

On Feb. 22, 2018, after visiting the victim in Vermont, Kuhlmann told her that he was going home to upstate New York. Instead, he hid underneath the victim’s bed until she came home from work. When the victim returned to her home, she spent nearly an hour there before Kuhlmann jumped out from underneath her bed, chasing her through the bedroom. The victim testified that she immediately messaged her daughter who quickly realized that she needed to call the police. Two troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks arrived on scene. The victim was able to answer the door and run outside. The troopers testified that it took multiple requests to get Kuhlmann outside. Once he was out of the home, troopers observed Kuhlmann pacing around the yard and yelling at the victim to say everything was fine and that police did not need to be there. Kuhlmann was placed under arrest and gave an interview with one of the troopers back at the barracks. At that time, Kuhlman was in Vermont in violation of his New York parole.

The victim testified that she had been afraid of Kuhlmann for most of their relationship and that when she saw him come out from underneath the bed, she thought he was about to kill her.

After careful deliberation, a Rutland County jury convicted Kuhlman of five out of six counts of criminal charges. State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh presented the State’s case to the jury. Sentencing in this matter has been set for June 25 where Kuhlmann faces up to 15 and one-half years in prison.

“The victim who testified in this trial showed great courage in coming forth and sharing her story. No one should be in a relationship where they are made to feel worthless or where their physical safety is regularly threatened,” said Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy.