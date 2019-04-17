Lake’s life takes on many forms

× Expand Photo provided by UVM Lake Champlain is deep with a “crushing” pressure of 173.4 pounds per square inch at its deepest level. Pictured: A University of Vermont biologist explores Lake Champlain’s diverse plant and animal species.

MIDDLEBURY | Lake Champlain is smaller than the Great Lakes, but Vermont politicians (jockeying to get taxpayer funds for a variety of special projects) have tried to reclassify it as the fifth Great Lake; there was scant support from beyond the region. Ultimately, does it really matter that our “great lake” isn’t as great as its cousins to the northwest? Lake Champlain is still considered to be a “great lake” of sorts being 490 square feet in size.

Named after French explorer Samuel de Champlain, Lake Champlain is a 107-mile-long finger lake that could easily be called an inland sea of fresh water. Wildlife abounds in this, Vermont’s great lake which borders our state, New York and Quebec.

Over thousands of years, the lake’s large basin has hosted a prehistoric lake, called Lake Vermont, as well as an incursion of cold, Atlantic Ocean salt water more than 10,000 years ago, called the Champlain Sea.

The Champlain Sea phase of the Champlain basin was created when the surrounding land had been depressed well below sea level by the weight of the immense Ice Age Laurentide glacier.

Fossil evidence, such as Vermont’s world-famous fossil “Charlotte the Whale,” indicates that whales, as well as other ocean-going critters, once swam in the now vanished Champlain Sea. As the land eventually rebounded, it shed the ocean water and eventually formed the fresh-water lake we know, and love, today.

The lake is deep, being approximately 400 feet at its greatest depth with a “crushing” pressure, at least for unprotected humans, of 173.4 pounds per square inch. Today, the modern lake varies seasonally from about 95 to 100 feet above sea level.

A rich variety of life exists in Lake Champlain ranging from the microscopic to the megascopic. Plankton, fish, turtles, snake, birds and mammals abound although their long-term survival will depend on water quality and human stewardship of this, Vermont’s greatest freshwater resource.