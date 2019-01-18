LaRose named Vermont’s U.S. Marshal

× Expand Photo provided by U.S. Marshals Brad LaRose, of Essex, will oversee all U.S. Marshals Service operations in Vermont. With offices in Burlington and Rutland, the Marshals Service protects public safety and apprehends fugitives and sex offenders, as well as managing federal prisoners and protecting federal courthouses.

RUTLAND | It was one of those rare occasions when Vermont’s political leaders and President Donald Trump agreed on an important federal appointment. The U.S. Senate confirmed retired Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose as Vermont’s next U.S. Marshal Jan. 2.

LaRose’s appointment was unanimous and noncontroversial nominees. The new marshal was appointed in the final hours of the last congressional gathering of the final session.

Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) and Gov. Phil Scott (R) had both recommended LaRose to President Donald Trump in early 2018 to fill the vacancy. Trump agreed and nominated LaRose back in June.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nomination in November,” according to Leahy who serves as a veteran leading member of the Judiciary Committee.

LaRose will oversee all U.S. Marshals Service operations in Vermont, according to Leahy’s office.

“With offices in Burlington and Rutland, the Marshals Service plays a crucial role in protecting public safety in Vermont and is responsible for apprehending fugitives and sex offenders, as well as managing federal prisoners and protecting federal courthouses,” according to a Leahy staffer.

LaRose was a police officer for more than 36 years in Essex; he served five years as chief of police there. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

“Brad brings decades of law enforcement experience and a dedication to public service to his new post. His integrity, character and leadership throughout his career will serve the people of Vermont well,” Leahy and Scott said in a joint statement last week.

“As our state continues to lead on addressing the opioid epidemic, Brad has a demonstrated understanding of the seriousness of this issue and the ability to work with partners across federal, state and local levels.”

The U.S. Marshals Service was created in 1789 and is the nation’s oldest law enforcement agency.