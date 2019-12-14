Lavoie named to state board

Photo file Kathie Lavoie

MIDDLEBURY | Last week Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Kathy Lavoie to the Vermont Board of Education.

From 2000-2008 Lavoiee served in the Vermont House of Representatives, and previously served as executive director of the Workforce Investment Board.

Her appointment, which fills a vacancy on the education board, began Nov. 18 and expires on Feb. 28, 2021.

“Kathy has been a leader in her community and our state, and has a long history of public service,” said Scott. “As we work to build a cradle-to-career education system with a greater focus on early care and learning, career and technical education and trades training, Kathy’s experience will add an important perspective to the Board.”

“I want to thank Governor Scott for the confidence he’s placed in me,” said Lavoie. “I look forward to getting to work and doing my part to help ensure every Vermont child has access to a quality education system that prepares them for an impactful career right here in Vermont.” ■