Leaders worry about policies that hurt Vermonters

Photo provided Affordability vs environment High taxes, excessive insurance premiums, rising utility costs, and more are keeping many Vermonters stuck in a crisis of affordability. Pictured: Middlebury’s South Village affordable housing units.

MIDDLEBURY | Several Vermont lawmakers and community leaders are expressing concerns that harsh state policies, rules, and regulations continue to negatively affect the lives and livelihoods of lower-income Vermonters. The policies may also contribute to the demographic crisis mentioned by Gov.Phil Scott’s recent State of the State Address.

According to Rep. Pattie McCoy (R-Poultney), the State House minority leader, many Vermonters are struggling to make ends meet.

“High taxes, skyrocketing insurance premiums, escalating utility costs, and more, are keeping many stuck in a crisis of affordability,” McCoy said last week. “At the same time, small businesses that have been the bedrock of our towns and villages are struggling with excessive regulations, a labor force shortage, and intense competition from tax-friendly states like New Hampshire. It is no wonder so many Vermonters are leaving our state.”

McCoy thinks this downward spiral in Vermont can be reversed.

“By can provide tax relief, reverse our demographic trends, invest in workforce development, boost support for both early care and higher-education (including tech ed), modernize state government, ‘incentivize’ affordable housing investments, expand access to high-speed internet, and pursue reforms to tackle both health care and utility expenses.”

McCoy is concerned about things such as carbon taxes and other extreme environmental moves that make Vermont even less affordable than it is already.

The carbon tax,says McCoy, grows the economic divide between urban and rural Vermont, and adds to the cost of living and doing business.

McCoy quoted former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas of Middlebury to sum up her concerns.

“Governor Douglas once said, ‘the choice we face today is not a choice between jobs or the environment. It is a choice between both or neither. I believe in a third way – the Vermont Way – that recognizes the codependence of our economy and our environment.’” Vermonters cannot afford a carbon tax.

McCoy likes the idea of enacting a sales tax holiday on the purchase of hybrid vehicles and EVs. She also wants to modify the Vermont Employment Growth Incentive program to support businesses that are mission-based or focused on clean water technology, among others. She thinks setting long-term steps to transition a greater percentage of the state’s vehicle fleet to EV and hybrid vehicles s a good idea.

“(We also need to) reform the Act 250 process so that permit appeals that are not based on legitimate environmental concerns do not backlog the Environmental Court,” she added.

Former Lt. Gov. Don Turner has also gotten into the debate about policies versus affordability.

“Despite a strong economy at the national level, many Vermonters feel left behind,” Turner said. “...From burdensome taxes to sky-high insurance premiums, many individuals, families, and small businesses are stuck in a persistent economic cycle they didn’t create. Small towns and villages that have been the economic anchors for our regional centers are stagnant. And all of these challenges are compounded by a demographic crisis that threatens to further shrink our working-age population.”

Turner said there doesn’t have to be a choice between an affordable state or a clean environment.

“I believe we can enact solutions that recognize the codependence of our environment on our economy,”he said. “We can achieve both goals if we adopt a carrots-not-sticks mentality that emphasizes incentives and common-sense approaches, as opposed to excessive taxes or unrealistic mandates.”

Turner cited a few examples.

“We can and should fund the proposed VHIP program to combine affordable housing incentives with weatherization upgrades, in order to make blighted properties livable and energy-efficient,”he said. “We can and should modify our state’s incentive programs to support Vermont businesses and entrepreneurs that focus on solutions to environmental problems. We can also demand policymakers do something about the millions of gallons of wastewater released by towns and cities into our waterways each year.

Ultimately, both McCoy and Turner agree that the Vermont environment must be protected.

“But we also can’t afford policies that, in an effort to strengthen our environment, wind up weakening our economy,” Turner added. “We must work together and put aside party labels to adopt policies that are both environmentally and economically sustainable.” ■