Legislature revisiting last year’s wish list

MIDDLEBURY | The majority party Democratic legislature has been gaining momentum during the early weeks of 2019 and tension is mounting as proposals vetoed by the Gov. Phil Scott (R) last year have a new life in a new year.

The following highlights were prepared by Rob Carter of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and take a look at some of current pieces of legislation. Carter also previewed what may change with Act 250, representation for Senate districts, and a new state-run business portal.

Paid family leave: After calls for increased collaboration and compromise from democratic leadership, Gov. Phil Scott announced a bi-state, voluntary paid family leave program with Gov. Sununu, of New Hampshire, in attempt to address the concerns that led to a veto of the paid family leave bill last year. New Hampshire officials say that they already have 14 private insurers interested. Democratic leadership responded 24 hours later with a revised version of a mandatory paid family leave program which has a higher tax rate and increases the wage replacement from 70-100 percent of an employee’s wages.

Act 250: As Act 250, Vermont’s land use law, hit its 50th birthday, the legislature is receiving a report that looks at ways to change the long-standing program. There is a lot to summarize from the 84-page report, however, the overview is that the scope and jurisdiction of Act 250 would be significantly increased. Proposed increases to the jurisdiction would include interstate exchanges, anything above an elevation of 2,000 feet, and the newly created “critical resource areas.” Changes to the scope would include stricter provisions around energy efficiency, third-party verified carbon offsets, and further consideration of transportation factors...

Vermont business portal: Pursuant to Act 196, an act relating to simplifying government for small businesses, a steering committee composed of the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, and the Secretary of Digital Services reviewed and considered the necessary procedural and substantive steps to enhance the Secretary of State’s one-stop business portal for businesses, entrepreneurs, and citizens...

Cap on senators: Sen. Tim Ashe (D-Chittenden), Sen. Michael Sirotkin (D-Chittenden) and Sen. Joe Benning (R-Caledonia) have introduced a bill that would cap the number of Senators for a senate district to three. The only Senate district this would affect would be Chittenden, which currently has six Senators. It is important to remember that redistricting happens in 2020, so there is a sense of urgency around this proposal...

Minimum wage considered again: Legislators reintroduced a bill this month that would increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2024. Gov. Scott was able to sustain his veto of a similar bill passed by the Legislature last session. With the new Democratic super majority, there is renewed momentum for pursuing this policy change. On Friday, Legislative Counsel briefed the Senate Economic Committee on some of the changes between this year and last year’s proposals.

