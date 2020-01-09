Leicester native heads up UVM Medical Center

Photo courtesy of UVM Medical Center StephenLeffler Stephen Leffler, M.D.

HINESBURG | The University of Vermont Medical Center named Stephen Leffler, M.D., 55, a native of Leicester, Vermont, as its next president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. Leffler had been serving as the interim president since his predecessor Eileen Whalen, R.N., stepped down earlier this year. The hospital had said it would look internally for the next president. Whalen was brought in after an external search in 2015.

A 26-year veteran of the organization who earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Vermont, Leffler has been serving as the academic medical center’s interim president and chief operating officer since the retirement of Eileen Whalen in June 2019.

Leffler will lead the Burlington-based anchor hospital in the University of Vermont Health Network. Dr. John Brumsted, who has been with the organization for over 30 years and formerly served as president of UVM Medical Center, now serves as CEO of the Network, which also includes Porter Medical Center (Middlebury), Central Vermont Medical Center (Berlin) and Home Health and Hospice (Colchester) in Vermont, and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (Plattsburgh), Elizabethtown Community Hospital (Elizabethtown) and Alice Hyde Medical Center (Malone) across Lake Champlain in northern New York.

The search committee’s recommendation of Leffler to the UVM Medical Center Board and subsequently to the UVM Health Network Board was unanimously adopted. Those approvals were required per the bylaws of both the UVM Medical Center and UVM Health Network.

According to a statement, the search committee’s decision to recommend Dr Leffler for the position was informed by an internal network search process that included a series of in-depth interviews, as well as open forums with staff, following which employees were invited to provide feedback regarding Leffler’s candidacy.

The feedback the committee received through this process helped establish Leffler as the right fit for the position, and influenced the decision not to pursue a national search.

“I feel honored and humbled as I take on this role,” said Leffler. “I am passionate about our people. I am passionate about our patients and our mission to provide high-quality care. And I am passionate about being a collaborative and accessible partner to our colleagues in the community. There is so much good here at this medical center. We have some issues to fix, but the good here is so powerful. This is a great place to work, and I want all of our staff to love working here. My plan is to be visible, to be accessible, to be transparent, and to listen. I have been given an amazing opportunity and privilege to lead the team here into 2020 and beyond. I am excited to get to work.”

He is a tenured professor at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine and worked hard over many years to establish an Emergency Medicine residency program at UVM Medical Center, which opened in 2019. Leffler currently lives in Hinesburg. ■