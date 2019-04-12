Mother Earth’s gas

To the editor:

On April 5, I saw a group of Middlebury residents on their way to Montpelier to protest any further natural gas pipe installation. One of the protesters explained that it was just awful that these pipes were being surgically implanted (my words) into “Mother Earth” and that it should not be allowed.

The idea was that the physical act itself, of installing pipes into the earth, should be forbidden. Putting aside the fact that natural gas is a very clean source of energy, I am curious about this “pipe” characterization.

To be faithful to that characterization (that pipes inserted into Mother Earth is wrong and should be forbidden), would the protesters be in favor of removing water and sewer lines? Or are the pipes they like okay and the pipes they don’t like not okay?

- Flip Bradford, Middlebury