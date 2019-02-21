Life-size elephant sculpture to be moved

MIDDLEBURY | On Jan. 15 Middlebury Selectboard members approved a one-year art loan agreement for the installation of the “Gravity”, a life-sized, rusty metal sculpture of an elephant created by artist Eben Markowski, on the plaza in front of the Middlebury Town Offices. The sculpture, currently at the Burlington International Airport, will be setup at the town offices downtown in the spring.

The Middlebury Selectboard also awarded a contract to Engineering Services of Vermont for an evaluation study of the Ilsley Public Library’s aging heating system. Cost of the study is $2,200.

“The study will evaluate options for converting the library’s existing hydronic and steam heating systems to a more controllable hot water system that will accommodate future plans for renovating and expanding the footprint of the building,” according to a selectboard meeting report by Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay. “The library study will also explore heating fuel options, including a biomass pellet boiler system.”