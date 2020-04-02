Little City gears up for Route 22A summer paving project

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-032120-Vergennes-paving The new Vergennes paving project will include Main Street and the Town Green. The construction project should not overly affect Main Street businesses because of its planned after-dark operations.

VERGENNES | Officials of the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) were on hand to host a special public information meeting on March 10 at the Vergennes Fire Station on Green Street.

The purpose of this meeting was to present the public with information on the upcoming paving project on Route 22A.

According to Natalie Boyle, VTrans public information consultant, “This meeting provided information on the scope of work, an overview of the construction schedule, and sources of information during construction. VTrans staff and the contractor were present to address any questions or concerns in regard to the work being performed for this project.”

Boyle said that the “class 1” paving project will begin this spring and continue into the autumn months.

The project locations begin on Route 22A in Vergennes, at the town line with Panton at mile marker 0.000, and run north along Route 22A for a distance of 2.189 miles.

“It stops at the town line with Ferrisburgh at mile marker 2.189,” according to Boyle. “Also, beginning at Route 22A mile marker 1.233 the project continues easterly along Ferrisburgh State Highway (Green Street) for a distance of 0.666 miles and stops in Vergennes at mile marker 0.666 in the intersection of U.S. Route 7.”

Vergennes residents got a detailed overview of the project at last week’s meeting.

According to VTrans public information, work will generally consist of coarse milling the existing pavement to a depth of a few inches, then placing a lift of Type IVS pavement to level the road surface, followed by a lift of Type IVS pavement as the final wearing surface.

Prior to the placement of the final wearing surface utility valves and drainage structures within the roadway will be adjusted as necessary. Sidewalk ramps and pedestrian crossing infrastructure will be replaced and upgraded to meet current ADA standards, according to VTrans. Some minor drainage work will occur near and along the edge of pavement. Signs will also be replaced and upgraded as necessary to meet current specifications in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. Existing traffic signals within the project limits will receive some minor upgrades. VTRans noted that this project is incorporated under a larger composite contract with the Bristol paving project.

The Vergennes project is incorporating various features which were identified within the Route 22A Truck Route Study which was prepared by the Addison County Regional Planning Commission.

The majority of the work between mile marker 1.033 (Bridge 27 over the Otter Creek River) to mile marker 1.306 (near Vergennes City Hall) on Route 22A be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the next calendar day.

Note: Special thanks to VTrans for project details noted above. ■