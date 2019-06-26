LNA course offered at Hannaford Center

MIDDLEBURY | P. A. Hannaford Career Center and Vermont Department of Labor are collaborating on an opportunity to learn sought-after health care skills while earning a pay check.

The opportunity will offer a licensed nurse assisting (LNA) training program starting Monday, July 22, and finishing on Thursday, Aug. 29. This program prepares participants to be licensed entry-level health care providers in a variety of settings. The training program includes an opportunity to complete over 40 hours of clinical training and to earn $14 an hour for on the job training pay for successful completion of supervised clinical instruction.

Successful participants will be eligible to sit for the LNA exam to become licensed by the state of Vermont after completion of the course. Students who successfully pass their licensing exams and chose to seek immediate employment will be guaranteed job interviews at Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing and Addison County Home Health and Hospice.

Tuition for the course is $1,920 and includes instruction, texts, scrubs and licensing fees. Financial aid for up to the entire course cost is available through a variety of programs for eligible students. Attendance at a preprogram orientation on July 16 is mandatory. For more information, contact Denise Senesac at 802-382-1004.