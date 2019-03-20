Local 4-H’ers finish in top 10

× Expand Photo by Amanda Turgeon Elyza Bird, Chloe Barewicz, Lilia Kocsis and Faith Ploof, earned a spot on the Vermont State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl by achieving the highest scores in the senior division at the state 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl March 9.

VERGENNES | Throughout the year, Vermont 4-H horse members hit the books to study equine science topics to prepare for the annual state 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl. Their goal? To place in the top 10 in their age division, or for older 4-H’ers, to secure a coveted spot on the state team.

Seventy 4-H’ers from clubs in 10 counties competed in this year’s quiz bowl, held March 9 at the University of Vermont (UVM). UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H co-sponsored the event, which included a silent auction of cakes decorated by the 4-H’ers to raise money to purchase prizes for the Vermont 4-H Horse Show raffle in July.

The four highest scorers in the senior division (ages 14 and older) were named to the state team that will represent the state in both regional and national competitions. Elyza Bird, Benson, captured first in this division, followed by Chloe Barewicz, Jericho; Lilia Kocsis, Vernon; and Faith Ploof, Westford.

Other seniors finishing in the top ten, starting with fifth place, were Serena Welch, Shoreham; Jasmine Mooney, St. Johnsbury; Tanya Wheeler, Wilmington; Alexia Diaz, Rutland; Gennett Kerstetter, Ira; and Lillie Tuckerman, South Woodstock.

4-H’ers who finished at the top of their respective divisions, listed from first to tenth, included:

Novice seniors (first-time competitors, ages 14-18): Alexa McLaughlin, Rutland; Bethany Cram, Vergennes.

Alexa McLaughlin, Rutland; Bethany Cram, Vergennes. Juniors (12-13): Emeillia Gomo, Chester; Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford; Grace Trahnstrom, Mendon; Emily Shields, Benson; Eliana Matson, New Haven; Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts; Isabella Barber, Clemmons, New York; Jenna Bennett, Highgate; Summer Le, Colchester; Kiera Newton, Milton.

Emeillia Gomo, Chester; Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford; Grace Trahnstrom, Mendon; Emily Shields, Benson; Eliana Matson, New Haven; Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts; Isabella Barber, Clemmons, New York; Jenna Bennett, Highgate; Summer Le, Colchester; Kiera Newton, Milton. Juniors (10-11): Allie Hoffman, Milton; Alyssa Blodgett, Colchester; Adaline Ploof, Westford; Kelsey Paradee, Swanton; Abigail Frappier, Benson; Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction; Hannah Smiley, Milton; Dominique Cave, Poultney; Sophie Schifilliti, Colchester; Carlie Erickson, Rutland.

Allie Hoffman, Milton; Alyssa Blodgett, Colchester; Adaline Ploof, Westford; Kelsey Paradee, Swanton; Abigail Frappier, Benson; Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction; Hannah Smiley, Milton; Dominique Cave, Poultney; Sophie Schifilliti, Colchester; Carlie Erickson, Rutland. Juniors (8-9): Madeline Langlois, Westford; Olivia Quinn, Brandon; Brody Werner, Stannard; Renee Trombley, Pittsford; Elyse Thurber, Vernon; Emmeline Barber, Clemmons, New York; and Natalie Chevalier and Jakob Marinoff, both from Highgate.

Assisting with the event were 4-H teens Hailee Blades, Jeffersonville; Emma Cushman, Barre; Kimberly Gibson, Bristol; Eva Joly, Essex Junction; Grace Parks, Essex; and Madison Zimmermann, Northfield.