Local businesses welcomed

MIDDLEBURY | Rob Carter of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce reported that the organization had several new members join during the past month.

Vermont Distinctive Handcrafted Hardwood Furniture — Stephen Ayotte produces hardwood furniture at his shop in New Haven. Items include cutting boards, jewelry boxes and cremation urns. Ayotte also does custom furniture to order.

Wind Fall — Situated in Middlebury, this vacation home is in the same area as Middlebury College, Town Hall Theater and Kevin P. Mahaney ‘84 Center for the Arts.

Addison County Community Trust — At ACCT, employees believe everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, and have been working toward that vision since 1989. They manage over 600 units serving moderate- and low-income households and continue to develop more attractive, energy efficient properties for families and seniors in Addison County.

Pratt’s Store — The store offers a full line of groceries, fresh meats, produce, fuel and has a deli that is known for having great homemade sandwiches, salads, baked goods and hot foods. Over the past 50 years, the business has evolved with the times, the most recent addition being a catering department. Employees cater business meetings... celebrations and weddings. Being independently owned and operated allows them to offer personalized service to make events “hassle free.”

Sixpence Productions/Joanna Rae Photography — At Sixpence Productions, wedding films are considered a valuable record for the future. After the wedding is over, couples consider their cinematographer among their most important hires. When all the toasts are given and the dances are done, the details which are preserved in your finished wedding film will help residents to relive the most important moments and details of a wedding day.