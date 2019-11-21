Local educator receives national award

× Expand Addison County 4-H educator Martha Seifert received the 2019 Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents. Photo by Karen Gallot

MIDDLEBURY | Young people from around Addison County, especially those who have been involved in 4H Club activities in recent years, know and respect educator Martha Seifert. And that’s why Seifert, the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H educator for Addison County, is receiving accolades for her being the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4HA).

“As the Addison County 4-H educator for the past 11 years, Martha has provided programming in a wide range of project areas. Most recently she was instrumental in reestablishing the 4-H beef and working steer projects in the county,” according to the UVM Extension Service.

UVM noted that Seifert received her award on Nov. 7 at an honors banquet held in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia.

According to the NAE4HA announcement, Seifert serves as president of the Vermont Association of Extension 4-H Agents. She also is a key member of the Vermont 4-H Dairy Committee. She the resource specialist for the Addison County 4-H Foundation.

The recent award recognizes members like Seifert with seven or more years of service to 4-H. The honor includes personal excellence, effective programming and contributions to local and state 4-H programs.

A close-up of the award Addison County 4-H educator Martha Seifert received from the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents. Photo by Karen Gallot

According to UVM’s statement about the award, Seifert regularly organizes numerous local livestock and equine events, “including a horse clinic in the spring, as well as the ever-popular Addison County 4-H Foods Day, designed to help youths learn about food and nutrition through informational workshops, hands-on food preparation and culinary contests. A total of 230 young people, ages 5 to 18, participate in 4-H in the county, both as members of 18 local 4-H clubs and through after-school and in-school programs.”

Seifert, herself a former “4-Her”, began her association with the organization as a young person and member of the Connecticut Bovine Buddies 4-H Club where she grew up.

“She earned 4-H achievement medals in dairy, cooking and demonstrations, her three main project areas, and represented her state in the dairy project at the National 4-H Congress in Chicago,” according to UVM Extension. “She also was selected to participate in the National 4-H Dairy Conference in Wisconsin one year.”

Vermont 4-H Director Sarah Kleinman said, “Martha exhibits a strong passion for youth in agriculture. She steps up to all opportunities that might further the future of Vermont’s working lands by enabling our program participants to have opportunities to explore their interests. She’s able to connect one-on-one with them through this shared passion.”