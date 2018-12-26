Local farmers to receive sustainability funds

× Expand File photo Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts: “These important dollars are targeted at making food safer while making farming more affordable... These grants will help our farmers.”

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced the availability of up to $90,000 of funding to assist eligible local farmers and food businesses to make upgrades to their operations and improve the sustainability of their businesses.

The application period for both grant programs will be open from Monday, Jan. 7, until Thursday, Jan. 31, at noon. Awards will range from $2,000 to $5,000.

“These important dollars are targeted at making food safer while making farming more affordable. There is a major federal change underway in the produce safety world and the Agency wants Vermont farmers to be equipped and prepared for that change. These grants will help our farmers,“ said Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

Approximately $60,000 in funding provided through the United State Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and the Castanea Foundation, LLC will be available in the third round of the Produce Safety Improvement Grant (PSIG).

Due to the high demand for PSIG grant opportunities in the previous two rounds, funds will now be awarded through a competitive application process.

Approximately $30,000 in funding will be available to assist Vermont farmers, businesses and value-chain facilitators for projects that address challenges and risks associated with scaling up to meet new market demands.

To qualify for funding consideration, applicants must either be a Vermont producer in pursuit of institutional or direct retail market development, or a value-chain facilitator that will directly support Vermont producers’ access to institutional and wholesale market expansion.

Questions about grants should be directed to Alissa Matthews at 802-505-1661 or Alissa.Matthews@vermont.gov.