Local groups benefit from generous Cerf grants

MIDDLEBURY | The late Walter Cerf, one of Vermont’s wealthiest philanthropists of the latter part of the 20th century, left a lasting impact on the Addison County and northern Rutland County area; the former World War II refugee left a legacy that still gives back to local communities he supported during his long life.

Last week, the Walter Cerf Community Fund (WCCF) of the Vermont Community Foundation awarded $251,060 in grants to 35 organizations, many in Addison County, to support work through 2019.

Cerf relocated to the United States as a refugee of Nazi Germany. He retired to his summer home in Leicester in 1972.

Among the WCCF recipient organizations this year is Addison County Readers (ACR). This organization works diligently to put books in the hands and homes of Addison County children regardless of their economic status. With the help of Project Books, parents of newborns begin reading with their child at the earliest of times.

Mary Dodge, vice president of ACR’s board of directors, told Cerf Fund stewards that she heard from a parent recently who benefited from the reading program.

“‘This program has been a blessing to our family,’ Dodge said. ‘We are considered to be in the poverty zone criteria so money is very tight, and we really can’t afford to buy much, even with my husband working over 60 hours a week, say nothing about affording books. We do go to the library but the kids love seeing a new keepablebook in the mail.’”

Below is the focus of the new grant awards made to many of the groups in the Eagle’s circulation area:

Addison Allies Network received $3,000 to support outreach, networking and community building with farm workers, farmers and agencies serving farm workers living in Addison County.

Addison County Community Action Group, dba HOPE received $4,000 to provide homeless assistance services to this vulnerable population in Addison County.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes received $5,000 to build a commercial kitchen on site to expand their meals program.

Chandler Center for the Arts received $3,000 to put local veterans and their family members in front of their communities to tell stories of military service in a staged, theatrical setting.

Common Ground Center received $4,000 to expand its nature-based day camp’s financial aid and transportation for low-income Addison County children.

Fort Ticonderoga Association received $2,860 to bring educators into Addison County classrooms to teach students about the life of a soldier during the American Revolution through hands-on activities.

George Bellerose/Portrait of a Forest received $1,000 to publish and distribute photojournalism documentation of Vermont’s working forest in conjunction with the Vermont Folklife Center.

Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History received $4,000 to enable museum visits for local students, their teachers and chaperons tailored to Vermont history and special exhibits.

Hospice Volunteer Services received $5,000 to support its 2018 operating budget, including utilizing new technologies and innovations for deliverance of patient care and bereavement services.

Housing Vermont received $3,700 to support a resident-run community garden, provide cooking classes and provide nutritional services to address the issue of food access in affordable housing.

Middlebury Area Land Trust received $2,000 to upgrade education signage at 15 locations and improve trail conditions at six priority areas on the Trail Around Middlebury.

Preservation Trust of Vermont received $5,000 for their seed grant program which is used to support community efforts to save and use historic buildings.

ReSOURCE received $2,000 to provide essential goods, necessary for day-to-day life to increase the quality of life for low income Vermonters.

Safer Society Foundation received $2,500 to provide long-term, one-on-one mentoring to Addison County children age seven to 17 who have at least one parent in jail or with a history of incarceration.

Shelburne Museum received $2,500 to support the Passport to Learning and Permanent Collection workshops which serve 16 schools in Addison County.

Town Hall Theater, Inc. received $4,000 to support “Shakespeare, It’s Elementary,” a program that provides the opportunity for students from four Addison County schools to work with one another to create and perform in a theatrical production.

Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports received $2,000 to introduce children and adults with disabilities to wellness and nutrition to promote physical activity and healthier lifestyles.

Vermont Community Loan Fund received $3,000 to provide financing and business development training to early care and education providers with a focus around universal pre-K and child care business best practices.

Vermont Department for Historic Preservation received $3,000 to update several areas at the Chimney Point State Historic Site which exhibit the area’s Native American, French Colonial and early Vermont and American history.

Vermont Historical Society received $3,000 to support the annual meeting of the League of Local Historical Societies and Museums, which provides affordable professional development to Vermont’s local historical societies.

The Walter Cerf Community Fund also awarded three-year grant funding the following Addison County area organizations:

Addison County Readers will receive $12,000 over three years for the Books at Birth project which provides a free book to babies born at Porter Hospital and invites their parents to enroll them in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Community Health Services of Addison County (dba Open Door Clinic) will receive $15,000 over three years to support a bilingual coordinator position which manages care and communication within the dental program.

Elderly Services will receive $15,000 over three years to support five part-time nurses providing care to over 200 elders at an adult day care center.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts will receive $15,000 over three years to subsidize student matinée tickets for low-income, Addison County students to attend performances.

Governor’s Institutes of Vermont will receive $9,000 over three years to support scholarships allowing 75 Addison County and Brandon high school students to attend the summer programs.

Vergennes’ John Graham Shelter will receive $15,000 over three years to provide food, shelter, housing, services and counseling for homeless families with children.

Middlebury’s Mary Johnson Children’s Center will receive $15,000 over three years to support a new infant program that adds eight new slots for the community.

Middlebury Studio School will receive $10,500 over three years to support reduced tuition art and craft education for under-served people in the community.

Otter Creek Child Center will receive $15,000 over three years to support the scholarship program that helps families cover the gap between tuition rates and payments from the state’s Child Care Financial Assistance Program.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will receive $15,000 over three years to provide reproductive health care and education to underserved young people in Addison County.

Ferrisburgh’s Rokeby Museum will receive $15,000 over three years for the expansion of educational opportunities that will include high school project-based learning programs and pre-school and after-school on-site and outreach programs.

“With proceeds from interests in his father’s business, Walter made gifts exceeding $10 million to more than 100 different organizations in Vermont during the last twenty years of his life,” according to Zoe Pike of the Vermont Community Foundation.

“At his death in 2001, the WCCF was established at the Vermont Community Foundation as a permanent endowment. The fund makes grants annually in his name, carrying on the generosity of this remarkable man in perpetuity.”