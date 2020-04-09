Local realtors working with stay-at-home order

× Expand Photo courtesy of IPJ VT-041120-Real-estate-under-fire-IPJ_WEB Courtney DeBisschop: “Once things get back to normal we are hopeful that confidence can be restored quickly.” Pictured: IPJ Real Estate’s Fab Four from the firm’s website. DeBisschop is on the left.

MIDDLEBURY | Addison County’s real estate market is feeling the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. With Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order many non-essential businesses are trying to make do under the new rules of the health crisis.

Photo courtesy Emilo Real Estate VT-041120-Real-estate-under-fire_WEB Roxanna Emilo: “Things had been moving pretty quickly before this... As far as the future goes, it’s unknown on how long this is going to last.”

According to Middlebury IPJ Real Estate broker Courtney DeBisschop, the 34 Main St. business is getting through the unusual event.

“We are complying with the governor’s order to stay home and stay safe,” said DeBisschop. “No showings are being conducted or in-person meetings. We are still able to meet conduct business over the phone, but we are certainly limited. This is typically a very busy time of year for us so this will be a change.”

What about the status of buyers and sellers in the area?

Champlain Valley Properties photo VT-041120-Real-estate-Nancy-Foster_WEB Nancy Foster: “It certainly is an interesting time.”

“Both are pretty much on hold,” DeBisschop said.

DeBisschop said that IPJ reported low inventory with quite a few buyers in the market before the virus hit.

“(But) this is a much different problem unlike what happened in the mortgage crisis in 2007-08,” she added. “Once things get back to normal we are hopeful that confidence can be restored quickly.”

At Emilo Real Estate, located at 173 Court St. in Middlebury, business is not as expected.

According to agent and owner Roxanna Emilo, “We have been told to stop all showings Understandably, we can send lists as we just have to have sellers send the photos or re active one that might have expired or terminated for a short time.”

Emilo has contracts and her transactions are still continuing, but not in person.

“We’re continuing to get property under contract, but we’ve been adding a coronavirus contingency that allows for things to be extended in the event that inspections, appraisals, etc cannot be completed due to complications from the virus,” she said.

Meanwhile, Emilo reports that inspections have stopped and appraisals are varying bank to bank. “Some drive-by appraisals are being approved,” she added.

Emilo is understandably frustrated by the current atmosphere.

“Personally, I do have three under contract and basically close to closing,” she said. “Folks are unable to look at the inside of properties so that makes it very difficult for buying. We are all doing our best to support each other and stay home as we are told.”

Emilo is helping out the community in her usual way.

“I go out to help a couple of elderly folks to get their groceries, pet food and do my own groceries and banking.”

At present, Emilo has 147 listings on the market active for Addison County and 47 pending or under contract.

“Things had been moving pretty quickly before this. The inventory was low while interest rates were getting better for buyers. As far as the future goes, it’s unknown on how long this is going to last. I’m home spending time with my son Wyatt; doing homework and catching up on household projects, but also sending listings and working on current active contracts.”

Owner-broker Nancy D. Foster of Champlain Valley Properties, located at 70 Court St. in Middlebury, is hunkering down just like DeBisschop and Emilo.

“It certainly is an interesting time. Real estate agents cannot show property—Governor’s orders. I think we are all working from home. I am on my computer and cell phone constantly trying to keep up with properties already under contract. Many things are having to be extended because of the COVID-19 situation,” Foster told the Eagle. “I am very hopeful that when we return to a more normal situation, real estate sales will be good again. But the job uncertainty is going to make purchasing a home very difficult for some people.” ■