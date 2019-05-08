Local students forge nature connections

× Expand Photo by Todd Balfour & WildMidd Kufre Udoh and Jacob Freedman look at the color grading of maple syrup at the Hannaford Career Center sugar shack during a trip in April.

MIDDLEBURY | Every meeting of the Middlebury student organization WildMidd opens with “nature notes,” as each attendee shares a recent observation of the natural world: woodcocks mating near Otter Creek; a squished porcupine on the side of the road; a squirrel on a dumpster; eerie sounds of ice melting across Lake Dunmore; a cardinal; the full moon seen while crossing campus at night; a skunk waddling through a nearby field.

It’s a deliberately fun and inclusive way to start the meeting, and it offers a powerful testament to the wild around us.

“Exploring place-based environmentalism is largely the reason this club was founded,” said member and key organizer Myles Stokowski ’21. “Nature notes is a way to celebrate the regular things that you see right around here—like this pair of merlins that have been flying around campus. I’ll see them between classes, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

Launched in September 2018, the Wild Middlebury Project (the club’s formal name) brings together hands-on environmental stewardship, outreach with kids K–12, engagement with local organizations, collaboration with peers on campus, citizen science, environmental advocacy, and leadership building—all focused on local places and ecosystems.

The idea began with a conversation between two friends hanging out along a river on a hot summer day, asking, “How do you foster young people as environmental leaders?” “How do you inspire the next generation to really care about the places that they come from?” “How do we get communities to connect with local spaces and find what is wild in their own lives?”

Sophomores Jacob Freedman and Oscar Psychas met as first-years at ultimate frisbee practice. Both are majoring in geography and environmental studies. Both have backgrounds doing environmental education and working with local land trusts. Both feel keenly the planetary crisis that defines our present moment. Last April, Psychas joined seven other young Floridians in filing a lawsuit against Florida’s state leaders for failing to address climate change.

Like many in his generation, Freedman recounts watching “An Inconvenient Truth” as a child and being gripped by “these existential gut wrenching feelings like ‘The climate’s going to end’ and ‘Why am I even alive?’” He was seven.

“In college, we often think about the really big-picture issues—like climate change—but feel disconnected to the local environment,” said Psychas. “We often don’t foster a sense of connected conservation for young people where they can actually take action in the places they live, have meaningful experiences getting outside, and find their own voices as environmental advocates.”

Continued Psychas: “As passionate as I am about transitioning to renewable energy, we also need to find and reconnect our relationship with earth, and that starts with where we live. Connecting people to nature where they live is both a way of creating lifelong environmental stewards and an end in itself. We’re hardwired to spend time in nature and spend time in nature together.”

Last fall, in its first several weeks as a new student organization, the group brainstormed projects and started building a network of community partners such as the Middlebury Area Land Trust (MALT), Otter Creek Audubon Society, Montpelier’s North Branch Nature Center, and the Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE). They met with local schools, including Bridge School and Mary Hogan Elementary, as well as the Hannaford Career Center (HCC).