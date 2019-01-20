Local students learn Chinese with Middlingo

× Expand Photo provided by One World Library Addison County student Leo Swenton, 8, works on mastering the Chinese character for the word “you.”

Photo provided by One World Library Zachary and Rita Ho join Oprea Littlefield, of Addison County, to wrap Chinese dumplings that the class will later sample with chopsticks.

BRISTOL | As every parent knows, young people absorb language. Two Vermont women who grew up speaking Chinese decided to build on that notion by raising their children in a multilingual home.

To hear more about foreign language acquisition and how these local children are learning Chinese, the public is invited to attend Middlingo — Teaching Chinese to Vermont Youth on Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol.

Families with children of all ages are particularly encouraged to attend; child care in the form of language enrichment activities will be provided during the presentation.

Instruction in Chinese builds on young children’s aptitude for language while also enhancing other learning skills. Its roughly 3,000 individual characters promote visual learning. As a tonal language, early exposure lays the foundation for discerning sounds.

Joanna Doria and May Poduschnick will offer a 40-minute slide presentation about the value and process of teaching children a second or even third language. During this portion, children are invited to attend a special program with Bristol resident and parent Candy Jiang in the children’s library downstairs.

Doria and Poduschnick founded Middlingo 18 months ago.

Their afternoon programs at Mary Hogan and Bristol Elementary Schools are geared to children 3-12 years of age and serve both the after-school programs and the homeschooling community. Since last autumn, Middlingo has partnered with Project Pengyou (meaning “friend”) at Middlebury College, a student group focusing on U.S.-Chinese dialogue, friendship and understanding.

Doria grew up speaking Mandarin with her Taiwanese mother and has visited Taiwan every year since she was age 12. After graduating from Colby College, Doria taught English as a second language in Xiamen and Chinese at a private high school. She lives with her two children and spouse in Ripton and works at the North Branch School.

Poduschnick grew up in California, where there is a large pan-Asian and Latino community. She points out that, “Speaking a second language at home was common but not seen as an advantage.” In college, Poduschnick came to appreciate all those Saturdays spent at Chinese School in her younger years.

For more information about Middlingo, check out middlingo.com. For more information on this event or about One World Library Project, contact the Lawrence Memorial Library at 802-453-2366 or go to OneWorldLibraryProject.org or the One World Library Project Facebook page.

- Anne Majusiak is the president of the One World Library Project.