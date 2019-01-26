Local students on UVM Dean’s List

BURLINGTON | The following local students have been named to the University of Vermont (UVM) dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester:
Matthew Gorton, of Bristol;
Ernesta Mcintosh, of Lincoln;
Lance Bergmans, of Ferrisburgh;
Chani Krech, of Monkton;
Martha Bruhl, of New Haven;
Andrew Cloutier, of New Haven;
Katherine Moody, of North Ferrisburgh;
Mason Charlebois, of Vergennes;
Sadie Kass, of Vergennes;
Shay Pouliot, of Vergennes;
Megan Tarte, of Vergennes;
Grace Bart, of Brandon;
Joshua Girard, of Bridport;
Haven Tate, of Bridport;
Leigh Boglioli, of East Middlebury;
Jacob Brookman, of Middlebury;
Tulley Hescock, of Middlebury;
Anna Hodson, of Middlebury;
Carina Isbell, of Middlebury;
Sharon Palmer, of Weybridge;
Meilena Sanchez, of Middlebury;
Justine Smith, of Middlebury;
Gabrielle Ochs, of Orwell;
Christopher Lampart, of Bristol;
Riley Forbes, of Bristol;
Hailey Cray, of Vergennes;
Katherine Bamberger, of Middlebury;
James Sanchez, of Middlebury;
Charles Dayton, of Cornwall;
Anna Cavazos, of Middlebury;
James Whitley, of Weybridge;
Brianna Hillier, of Rochester;
Ian Gill, of Whiting.
To be named to UVM’s dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.