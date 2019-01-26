Local students on UVM Dean’s List

BURLINGTON | The following local students have been named to the University of Vermont (UVM) dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester:

Matthew Gorton, of Bristol;

Ernesta Mcintosh, of Lincoln;

Lance Bergmans, of Ferrisburgh;

Chani Krech, of Monkton;

Martha Bruhl, of New Haven;

Andrew Cloutier, of New Haven;

Katherine Moody, of North Ferrisburgh;

Mason Charlebois, of Vergennes;

Sadie Kass, of Vergennes;

Shay Pouliot, of Vergennes;

Megan Tarte, of Vergennes;

Grace Bart, of Brandon;

Joshua Girard, of Bridport;

Haven Tate, of Bridport;

Leigh Boglioli, of East Middlebury;

Jacob Brookman, of Middlebury;

Tulley Hescock, of Middlebury;

Anna Hodson, of Middlebury;

Carina Isbell, of Middlebury;

Sharon Palmer, of Weybridge;

Meilena Sanchez, of Middlebury;

Justine Smith, of Middlebury;

Gabrielle Ochs, of Orwell;

Christopher Lampart, of Bristol;

Riley Forbes, of Bristol;

Hailey Cray, of Vergennes;

Katherine Bamberger, of Middlebury;

James Sanchez, of Middlebury;

Charles Dayton, of Cornwall;

Anna Cavazos, of Middlebury;

James Whitley, of Weybridge;

Brianna Hillier, of Rochester;

Ian Gill, of Whiting.

To be named to UVM’s dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.