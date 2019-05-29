Local towns to receive banking help

Photo by Lou Varricchio

MONTPELIER | Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced last week that the Boston Fed and state will collaborate to launch the Working Communities Challenge, an initiative aimed at strengthening Vermont’s rural towns and smaller cities.

The challenge works to create economic opportunity for lower-income regions and residents by supporting collaborative efforts that build vibrant, healthy economies and communities. This unique three-year grant competition is sponsored by the Boston Fed, the State of Vermont, national and local philanthropy and private sector employers.

Scott’s administration, under the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, has committed $100,000 toward program implementation and played a leadership role in recruiting other partners, who’ve pledged over $1 million to support Vermont communities. As part of the initiative, communities across Vermont can apply for funds to address local economic issues that affect lower-income residents. Applicants are encouraged to focus on sustainable development, increased economic opportunities, poverty reduction and better social outcomes for residents.

To help communities do this, the Boston Fed partnered with New England states to launch a competition that aimed to support diverse, local, collaborative leadership teams as they tackled complex challenges within their communities. The challenge includes funding to accelerate promising local work, with a focus on increased economic opportunities for residents.

A steering committee made up of public, private and nonprofit leaders — including representatives from National Life Group Foundation, NeighborWorks America, the Doris Duke Foundation, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and the Vermont Community Foundation — will design the structure for the competition, which is expected to begin later this year.

Eligibility criteria for communities, as well as information about the grant application process, will be released shortly.