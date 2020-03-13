Local unemployment up slightly

MIDDLEBURY | Weekly unemployment claims, which had shown a steady decline since the beginning of the year, edged up, as they did during February. Initial claims for the week of Feb. 22, were 610, up 67. Claims were 46 fewer than they were at this time last year.

Altogether 5,482 new and continuing claims were filed, a decrease of 59 from a week ago and 311 fewer than a year ago.

Nationwide, according to the US Labor Department for the week ending February 22, initial claims for state unemployment benefits were up 8,000 claims to 219,000. Economists were anticipating about 212,000.

The four-week moving average rose 500 to 209,750 claims. After a long decline from the Great Recession in 2009, claims had generally leveled off over the past year, until the late 2019 increase pushed them to a two-year high.

For most weeks of 2017 and 2018 claims were lower than the year before, but have been up and down since mid-2019.

Vermont, like the nation as a whole, has been locked into a historically low period of unemployment and a tight labor market. If this is so, claims for the week and year should look similar to the prior year, as they had been the last several months.

For UI claims last week in Vermont by industry, Services, which typically accounts for most claims, represented 32 percent of all claims, which was a little higher than last week. Construction claims were at 25 percent for the week, which in total terms was about the same as last week. Manufacturing fell to 10 percent.

Vermont’s unemployment rate for December held at 2.3 percent. Vermont’s rate is tied for lowest in the nation. The US rate in January rose one-tenth to 3.6 percent. Vermont will not release its January rate until March 16 to allow for year-end adjustments; the Unemployment and Jobs Report for February is scheduled to be released on March 27. ■