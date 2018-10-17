Local vineyard in the spotlight with award-winning wine

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Pictured: Vintner Chris Granstrom, with family and staff members, at Lincoln Peak Vineyard in New Haven. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Views of Lincoln Peak’s tasting room and environs. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Prev Next

NEW HAVEN | Lincoln Peak Vineyard owner Chris Granstrom, family and staff members, have a lot to be proud of this year. The pioneering cold-hardy wine grape grower and winemaker has another feather in the hat with an award-winning dessert ice wine.

Lincoln Peak’s new “Firelight” ice wine nabbed the Specialty Category Award at the International Cold Climate Wine Competition in Minnesota this past August. And that’s fantastic news when you consider all the northern U.S. and Canadian wines in competition it was up against.

“Firelight” is a luscious, sweet dessert wine with rich flavors that remind some sippers of baked peaches, honey, and caramel.

“‘Firelight’ is perfect for dessert on its own,” Granstrom said. “You can also serve it with rich desserts like cheesecake or pound cake, with apple pie, or poured over vanilla ice cream.”

You can thank two rugged but tasty varietals from Lincoln Peak’s 2017 vineyard crop for this magnificent local wine: La Crescent and Frontenac Gris grapes.

Ice wine, originating in Germany, is an interesting product that has spread to the northern U.S. and Ontario, Canada. Grapes for ice wine production are picked frozen on the vine. It takes an eagle’s eye to spot the ephemeral conditions when nighttime temperatures drop down to 17 degrees and morning sunshine smiles on the crispy grapes.

“The sugars and other dissolved solids do not freeze, but the water does, allowing for a more concentrated grape juice to develop. The grapes’ must is pressed from the frozen grapes, resulting in a smaller amount of more concentrated, very sweet wine. With ice wines, the freezing happens before the fermentation, not afterwards,” according to wine critic and ice-wine lover Julia Lawlor of the New York Times.

“In 2006 we made our first batch of commercial wine,” Lincoln Peak’s Granstrom said. “Now we’re making about 25,000 bottles of wine a year– all strictly from grapes grown on our farm. We’ve entered the International Cold-Climate Wine Competitions four years now, and we’ve won three best-in-show awards along with several gold and double-gold medals. Some folks may have thought we were crazy to start an enterprise like this, but with some good land, careful farming techniques, a great farm crew, and support from our neighbors, it’s all working out. We like to think that we’re helping to turn a new page in Vermont’s long and varied agricultural history.”