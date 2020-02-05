Loki, a 9-week-old trooper on patrol

× Expand Photo provided VT-020820-Loki-VSP-1 Loki ain’t nothing but a hound dog, but he’s also now on the job with the Vermont State Police.

MIDDLEBURY | Imagine a member of the Vermont State Police being a mere babe? In the case of little nine-week-old Loki, a Plott hound puppy, she’s being trained to sniff out all sorts of wrong doings, among other things.

Loki, the VSP’s newest “K-9”, will be used to locate missing persons and to track fugitives just like in the those Hollywood manhunt movies. In fact, Loki is the VSP’s first hound dog on the team in over 30 years.

A female, Loki is named after an ancient shape- and sex-shifting Viking god, arrived in Vermont last week from Texas and is being handled by VSP Detective Trooper Chris Hunt.

Photo provided VT-020820-Loki-VSP-2 Detective Trooper Chris Hunt and “K-9” Loki.

Part of 16-member unit of patrol and detection dogs, Loki on-the-job pals will be Belgian Malinois, German shepherds and Dutch shepherds, and Labrador retrievers.

“We are always looking to enhance our capabilities and the service that we provide Vermonters,” Capt. Mike Manley, Vermont State Police special operations commander said.

“The biggest advantage to having a Plott Hound is that they can track old scents. These hounds can track scents that can be nearly a day old. For us this is all about tracking, having the best resource available to track lost and missing persons. You can’t get any better than a hound for tracking.”

Manley said that Loki will eventually be trained to locate dead bodies in the remotest of locations.

“Patrol dogs can do all types — apprehension, tracking, drug work — and our other specialized canines identify explosives and accelerants,” he said. “Hounds really specialize in tracking. Patrol dogs at best can track scents that are a few hours old. Having Loki as part of the K-9 Unit is sure to increase public safety by giving VSP the best capability to locate missing persons and fugitives.”

Starting next month, Loki will spend 15 weeks with the New Hampshire State Police. Troopers there have experience with Plott hounds on the job.

“Her training will include obedience, tracking based on scents on the ground, evidence recovery, and searching wide areas using scents in the air,” according to the VSP.

Manley added that if Loki’s training progresses, we’ll likely see more state police hound dogs sniffing around Vermont. ■