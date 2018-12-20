Looking at a carbon tax

× Expand Photo provided by the Nature Conservancy Hikers enjoying Burnt Mountain in the Northeast Kingdom, site of Vermont’s first “carbon storage” project monetizing the carbon storage value of Vermont trees.

The Dec. 11 Rutland Herald editorial, titled “Classic Conundrum,” asks whether Vermont should tax fossil fuels as “the best, most effective way to limit greenhouse gas emissions” or pass because it’s “a tough sell,” especially among low-income rural Vermonters. This kind of win/lose thinking begs for a more positive approach.

The question seems to assume that for the climate to win, our rural poor must lose...

I believe human activity is warming the climate. I believe Vermonters would prefer to do our bit for greenhouse gas reduction without punishing the rural poor. Carbon taxation, even the supposedly poor-friendly version, is regressive, unjust, impractical, and in a voting society, unsustainable. Just look at France; how’s that working out for Emmanuel Macron?

Vermont can reduce energy related emissions and enhance prosperity. To name just four examples of having it both ways, we can support existing regional nuclear power, buy more hydro power from Quebec, slow expansion of in-state solar/wind generation and utility-scale expensive battery storage and grow more trees.

The 2019 Vermont Legislature could endorse Gov. Phil Scott’s August support with four other governors of nuclear power as an affordable, emissions-free source of regional energy security. In 2017 Millstone in Connecticut and Seabrook in New Hampshire generated 26,000 gigawatt hours of electricity – four times the 6,500 gigawatt hours for all New England grid-tied solar and wind power combined!

Yet nuclear power is at risk because natural gas can make power even more cheaply. But natural gas supply is finite, especially when more is needed to keep homes warm during cold snaps. Nuclear is New England’s best environmental and economic alternative to dirty, expensive “backup” coal and oil-fired electricity. ...

Second: Vermont can rethink its fixation on localvore electricity and buy more low-cost, low-carbon hydro power from Quebec. This may require a new high-voltage transmission line directly from Quebec, or through another state.

Third: The State of Vermont can refuse to keep bidding up the bad poker hand it has been dealt by the backers of distributed renewable power. Utilities want to “double down” on expensive instate intermittent solar/wind power and charge more for even more expensive “back up” battery storage...

Fourth: Rather than spend money storing electricity in more batteries, Vermont should make money by storing carbon in more trees. Trees eat carbon and turn it into oxygen. They have financial value for carbon storage, as the Nature Conservancy discovered in July when it reaped up to $2 million over a decade by selling the carbon credits from 11,000 acres on Burnt Mountain in the Northeast Kingdom to the climate conscious prone California.

It just so happens that many cash-poor rural Vermonters are tree-rich. Some environ-entrepreneur could do well by doing good by turning the Back 40’s carbon-eating value into cash for thousands of Vermont homeowners. Vermont could become a state where money grows on trees. And because young, growing trees (like people) need to eat more than their elders, carbon-credit forestry could actually favor acreage under active harvesting and replanting. To paraphrase Sarah Palin: Plant, baby, plant.